Premier League: Everton have 'everything to compete at the top', says manager Carlo Ancelotti

As far as Ancelloti’s coaching portfolio is concerned, he is one of the only three managers who have won the Champions League and European Cup thrice – twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti threw light on his relationship with James Rodriguez, whom he has worked with at three different clubs, adding that he expects the midfielder to do much better this season.

“Yes, the fact that we worked together is helpful for the relationship, for the knowledge that I have to put him in this squad. James did really well. I think he can do better,” Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Star Sports Select.

“He can do better but I think this season is a little bit strange. Have to consider the fact that he didn’t play with consistency in the past two years. Until now we are really satisfied but I am sure he can do better,” he added.

Ancelotti is of the view that Everton have all the makings of a top club. When asked about the changes he has noticed since arriving at the club, he said “This club is well-organized. It has everything to compete at the top because we wanted to improve the squad and we improved the squad this year, bringing in really good players.”

“I try to have a normal relationship. On the same level. I am the manager of course I have to take a decision, but I don’t want to be above my players but i don’t want to be below. They must understand this,” he said when asked about his coaching philosophy.

Everton, currently ranked sixth in the Premier League, will take on Burnley at Goodison Park on Saturday.

