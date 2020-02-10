You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says facing criticism 'part of being an England player'

Sports Reuters Feb 10, 2020 14:35:06 IST

  • Pickford let Christian Benteke’s equaliser slip under him in Everton’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday

  • Gary Neville slammed Pickford for laughing when Everton were 3-1 down against Manchester City, while others have highlighted his patchy form

  • “Everyone hates you, for some reason, that’s part of being an England player,” Pickford told British media

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says his role as England’s number one has made him the target of unfair criticism.

Premier League: Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says facing criticism part of being an England player

File image of Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Image Courtesy: Instagram @jpickford1

Pickford let Christian Benteke’s equaliser slip under him in Everton’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Former defender and television pundit Gary Neville slammed Pickford in September for laughing when Everton were 3-1 down against Manchester City, while others have highlighted his patchy form over the last 18 months.

“Everyone hates you, for some reason, that’s part of being an England player,” Pickford told British media.

“I think the press and everybody, the punters — look at Gary Neville — they just want to come for England players ... as a person, I don’t let it affect me.”

Pickford said his error against Palace was a result of his leg getting stuck and he was lucky to escape injury.

“I’ve watched the goal. I’m lucky I haven’t done my cruciate (knee ligaments), to be honest. My foot planted,” he added. “I couldn’t get my leg out. It was stuck.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 14:35:06 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores