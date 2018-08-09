You are here:
Premier League: Everton complete triple transfer of Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Bernard on deadline day

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 09, 2018 22:38:00 IST

London: Everton completed the signings of Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes from Barcelona and Brazilian free-agent winger Bernard on Thursday in a triple deadline-day swoop for the Premier League club.

Everton's new signing Bernard. Image Courtesy: Twitter @Everton

Mina, a 23-year-old central defender who scored three goals in three games for Colombia at the World Cup, will move to Goodison Park in a 30.25 million euro (£27 million, $35 million) deal with the Catalan giants, plus 1.5 million more in add ons.

Portuguese midfielder Gomes, 25, will join on a season-long loan at a cost of 2.25 million euros for the English club.

Bernard, a 25-year-old capped 14 times by Brazil, was a free agent after his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk expired.


Aug 09, 2018

