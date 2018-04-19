Premier League: Everton boss Sam Allardyce slams club's marketing director for fan survey

London: Everton manager Sam Allardyce dismissed a survey sent to fans asking to grade his performance out of 10 as a mistake on the part of the club's marketing director, who doesn't "understand" how football works.

As part of a questionnaire, supporters were asked whether they agree with the statement of: "I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff at Everton e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team."

Recipients are invited to rank that statement from one to 10.

"From my point of view and the football side point of view, it was a big mistake," said Allardyce.

"Our director of marketing is not a great understander of football and how football works because he is into marketing.

"He must have thought it was the right thing to do but clearly everyone else hasn't, even the chairman."

Allardyce has endured stinging criticism from Everton supporters unhappy about his direct style of football and the team's inconsistent results since he took charge in November.

However, the former England manager fiercely defended his record at Goodison having led the club away from the danger of a relegation battle up to ninth in the table.

"When a season has been completely disrupted unexpectedly it throws a club into turmoil and chaos and when I arrived it was chaos," he added.

"Until someone rings me up at the very highest level and says, 'Sam, you're not wanted anymore'. Then I'll hold my hands up and say, 'If that's how you feel then fine'.

"But I'd be extremely disappointed if that was the case. In fact, I'd be much more disappointed than extremely."