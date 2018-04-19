You are here:
Premier League: Everton boss Sam Allardyce slams club's marketing director for fan survey

Sports AFP Apr 19, 2018 22:35:17 IST

London: Everton manager Sam Allardyce dismissed a survey sent to fans asking to grade his performance out of 10 as a mistake on the part of the club's marketing director, who doesn't "understand" how football works.

As part of a questionnaire, supporters were asked whether they agree with the statement of: "I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff at Everton e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team."

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Everton - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - April 14, 2018 Everton manager Sam Allardyce before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. - RC1F1CF13820

File image of Everton manager Sam Allardyce. Reuters

Recipients are invited to rank that statement from one to 10.

"From my point of view and the football side point of view, it was a big mistake," said Allardyce.

"Our director of marketing is not a great understander of football and how football works because he is into marketing.

"He must have thought it was the right thing to do but clearly everyone else hasn't, even the chairman."

Allardyce has endured stinging criticism from Everton supporters unhappy about his direct style of football and the team's inconsistent results since he took charge in November.

However, the former England manager fiercely defended his record at Goodison having led the club away from the danger of a relegation battle up to ninth in the table.

"When a season has been completely disrupted unexpectedly it throws a club into turmoil and chaos and when I arrived it was chaos," he added.

"Until someone rings me up at the very highest level and says, 'Sam, you're not wanted anymore'. Then I'll hold my hands up and say, 'If that's how you feel then fine'.

"But I'd be extremely disappointed if that was the case. In fact, I'd be much more disappointed than extremely."


