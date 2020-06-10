You are here:
Premier League: Everton attacker Theo Walcott to miss restart of season after undergoing abdominal surgery

Jun 10, 2020

Everton forward Theo Walcott will miss the restart of the Premier League season after undergoing abdominal surgery, the Merseyside club said on Wednesday.

File image of Theo Walcott. Reuters

The 31-year-old had an operation on Monday evening, having developed symptoms following the first team’s return to training.

“He has now started his rehabilitation under the care of the club’s medical team and is expected to make a return to training in four weeks,” Everton said in a statement.

Walcott scored once in 21 league appearances before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton, who currently sit 12th in the standings, resume their season against league leaders Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on June 21.

