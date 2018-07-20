Premier League: Erik Lamela becomes third Tottenham Hotspur player to sign contract extension during pre-season

London: Erik Lamela became the latest Tottenham star to sign a new contract as the Argentine playmaker agreed a four-year deal with the north London club on Friday.

Lamela's new terms will keep him at Tottenham until 2022 as he follows in the footsteps of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, who have also signed improved deals since the end of last season.

"We are delighted to announce that Erik Lamela has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2022," a statement on Tottenham's website said. Lamela made his comeback from injury last November and went on to make 33 appearances, scoring four goals including a brace on the final day of the season against Leicester.

The 26-year-old joined Tottenham from Roma in 2013 and has since scored 23 goals in 154 appearances. Lamela has 23 caps and three goals at international level for Argentina since making his debut in 2011.

He began his pre-season with a first-half hat-trick in Tottenham's friendly against Southend and will be part of the club's pre-season tour of the United States.