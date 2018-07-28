You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: England's center back Harry Maguire is Manchester United's prime target, according to reports

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 28, 2018 20:59:17 IST

London: England central defender Harry Maguire's impressive performances at the World Cup has made him a prime target for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, according to British media reports on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is believed to want to secure the move although Leicester's Thai owners are reluctant to sell after another of their stars Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez moved to champions Manchester City last month for a club record fee of $79million.

England's defender Harry Maguire heads the ball during their Russia 2018 World Cup play-off for third place football match between Belgium and England at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Giuseppe CACACE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

File image of England's defender Harry Maguire. AFP

Maguire, who impressed alongside John Stones in England's run to the World Cup semi-finals, will cost £65million with part of the outlay being offset by selling Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo – United value him at £30million – and Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, the Daily Mirror claims.

Rojo is attracting interest from Premier League newboys Wolverhampton Wanderers whilst Darmian is coveted by both the Milan clubs.

According to the Daily Mail the injury-prone 28-year-old Rojo – who cost United £16million when he signed from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 – has been removed from the club's branding by the marketing department for the upcoming season.

The Sun reports that Maguire's chances of moving to United could depend on whether Leicester are successful in buying Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles, they are preparing a £35million bid for the player voted by the fans The Magpies player of last season.

Maguire, who played every minute of 'The Foxes' league campaign last season after signing from Hull City on a five year contract, not only stood out in defence at the World Cup but crowned his first major finals with a goal in the 2-0 win over Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Adding extra spice should the move go through – transfer deadline day is 9 August 9 – United and Leicester kick-off the new season on 10 August.


Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 20:59 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores