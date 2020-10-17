Premier League: England goalkeeper Jack Butland joins Crystal Palace from Stoke
The move to London sees Butland renew his relationship with manager Roy Hodgson, who gave him his England debut in 2012.
London: England goalkeeper Jack Butland has joined Crystal Palace from Stoke after signing a three-year contract, the Eagles announced Friday.
The move to London sees the 27-year-old renew his relationship with manager Roy Hodgson, who gave him his England debut in 2012.
Butland is Hodgson's fifth signing of the transfer window.
Capped nine times by England, Butland has not played in the Premier League since he was relegated with Stoke in 2018.
"I'm very happy that the club has managed to acquire the signature of Jack to join us and compete for a place amongst our goalkeepers at the club," said Hodgson.
"Jack is a player that I worked with for four years at England. I've always believed in Jack's potential."
Butland's deadline day arrival at Selhurst Park came after Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was forced off during the closing stages of Wales' Nations League win in Bulgaria on Wednesday with an injury.
