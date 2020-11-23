Premier League: England and Aston Villa star Jack Grealish charged with fourth driving offence
Aston Villa playmaker Grealish has been charged with allegedly driving carelessly near the club's training ground in October
London: England midfielder Jack Grealish has been charged with a fourth driving offence according to court documents published on Monday.
The 25-year-old Aston Villa playmaker has been charged with allegedly driving carelessly near the club's training ground in October.
Police had said in June that Grealish had been charged with three offences, including failing to stop at the scene of an accident, connected to an incident during the first lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic on 29 March.
He is due to appear in court in Birmingham on Tuesday.
Court documents issued ahead of the hearing show Grealish has also been charged with driving without due care and attention on 18 October this year.
That was the day of Villa's 1-0 win over Leicester in which he was named man of the match.
Grealish — who attracted rave reviews in his first start for England the 2-0 defeat by Belgium earlier this month — had professed himself to be "deeply embarrassed" after the incident in March.
In the video message, posted on Twitter on 30 March, the Villa captain said he had "stupidly agreed" to go to a friend's house during the coronavirus lockdown.
Less than 24 hours before the incident, Grealish had launched a video appeal for people to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives
