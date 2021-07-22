Premier League: Emile Smith Rowe signs new long-term deal with Arsenal
Emile Smith Rowe made 33 first-team appearances for Arsenal during a breakthrough campaign last season.
Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
The 20-year-old youth product, who joined the club at the age of nine, made 33 first-team appearances during a breakthrough campaign last season.
The length of the new contract has not been made public but is reported in the English media as a five-year deal.
Recent reports had suggested Aston Villa were bidding to sign the England Under-21 international, who has had loan spells at Huddersfield and Leipzig since making his senior debut in 2018.
The Smith The Arsenal pic.twitter.com/cQrVILjl0L
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 22, 2021
"As we all saw last season, Emile is an intelligent player with excellent ability," said Gunners manager Mikel Arteta who has handed Smith Rowe the number 10 shirt.
"His sharpness on the turn and exceptional vision have already made him a key player for us. His attitude and willingness to learn have also been very impressive."
also read
Lanka Premier League: SLC postpones 2nd edition of its premier T20 event citing unavailability of foreign players
The T20 league was scheduled to begin from 29 July but has been postponed to a 19 November-12 December schedule.
Euro 2020: England's Bukayo Saka urges social media platforms to step up efforts in fight against online racial abuse
After the 19-year-old's spot-kick was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma to seal Italy's triumph at Wembley on Sunday, the Arsenal star was targeted by trolls online along with teammates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who also missed penalties.
Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Virgil Van Dijk looking 'really good' ahead of 2021-22 season
Liverpool surrendered the Premier League title to Manchester City after major injuries to Van Dijk and several other defenders.