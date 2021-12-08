Premier League: Eight Tottenham players, five staff members test positive COVID-19, says manager Antonio Conte
Spurs are due to play a crucial Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday and UEFA has said the match is due to take place as scheduled.
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said on Wednesday that eight players and five members of staff had tested positive for coronavirus and he expected more confirmed cases.
"Eight players and five members of staff," Conte said at a press conference, which was held virtually rather than in person at the club's Hotspur Way training centre.
"Every day we are having people with Covid, people who were not positive yesterday. This is not a good situation."
It remains unclear whether the club will ask for their Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday to be postponed.
Conte was supposed to be joined by Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the pre-match press conference, but instead faced the media on his own.
"To speak about football today is impossible," said the Italian, who became Spurs boss last month. "The last situation made me very upset.
"The situation is serious. There is a big infection. We prepare for the game against Rennes, but it is very difficult.
"Again at the end of the session, one player (tested) positive, another staff (member) positive -- tomorrow, who (will it be)?
"Now, for sure, we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don't know what happens."
