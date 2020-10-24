Premier League: Edinson Cavani makes United debut in goalless draw against Chelsea; City held by West Ham

Foden came on at half-time and produced an instant equaliser, but City couldn't deliver the knockout blow and have now won just one of their last four Premier League games.

Manchester City squandered more points against West Ham on Saturday to leave them languishing in the lower half of the Premier League table as Manchester United and Chelsea played out a soggy stalemate.

Substitute Phil Foden rescued a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium but the disappointing result means Pep Guardiola's team have taken just five points from their past four matches.

City remain favourites to snatch the Premier League title back from Liverpool but there are growing doubts over their ability to establish momentum in a topsy-turvy season for the 'big six'.

Injury-hit City, without Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Gabriel Jesus, dominated possession but rarely found top gear against West Ham in the early kick-off.

They are already five points behind leaders Everton, who play Southampton on Sunday, and look more vulnerable than at any time since Guardiola's first season in charge.

West Ham went ahead against the run of play in the first half through Michail Antonio's superb overhead kick from Vladimir Coufal's cross.

Foden, who came on at half-time, restored parity minutes later, coolly controlling Joao Cancelo's cross before slotting home.

But the visitors could not turn their dominance into goals, with West Ham indebted to Lukasz Fabianski, who produced some vital late saves.

A frustrated Guardiola said City were struggling with injuries and a hectic schedule.

"I would prefer to have results but we have to analyse where we are," he said. "Many injuries, a lack of preparation, no recovery time, and tough games we've played so far.

"But the players gave everything on the pitch. Now we recover and think about the next game."

There could be more grim injury news for Guardiola, who said Argentine forward Sergio Aguero, who has only recently returned after a long lay-off, had picked up a suspected hamstring injury.

West Ham manager David Moyes was delighted his side had hung on for a draw after their spectacular comeback against Tottenham last week, where three late goals secured a 3-3 draw.

"It was different to Tottenham last week because they had to try and hang on and keep something, and they did," said Moyes.

"We're improving as a team, our football is getting better and I'm really pleased with the way things are going."

Cavani debut

Edinson Cavani made his debut for Manchester United against big-spending Chelsea but the sides cancelled each other out in a 0-0 draw on a night of torrential rain at Old Trafford.

Both teams are hoping to take advantage of sluggish starts by City and Liverpool but have themselves struggled to find their rhythm.

United's previous two Premier League home games this season resulted in a 9-2 aggregate scoreline against them in defeats by Crystal Palace and Spurs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threw on Paul Pogba and Cavani with just over half an hour to go and the Uruguayan nearly scored with his first touch.

Teenage forward Mason Greenwood entered the fray in the 83rd minute as United went for the win but neither side could break the deadlock, with Edouard Mendy making a fine late save to deny Marcus Rashford.

The result means United have failed to win any of their opening three home league games in a season for the first time since 1972/73.

Earlier, goals from Jairo Riedewald and Wilfried Zaha for Crystal Palace condemned promoted Fulham to their fifth defeat in six matches.

Tom Cairney pulled a goal back for 10-man Fulham in the final seconds but Roy Hodgson's side held on to win 2-1 and climb to fifth in the table.