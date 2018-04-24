Premier League: Ederson urges champions Manchester City to finish season by breaking host of records

London: Ederson has urged Manchester City to cap their title triumph by shattering a host of Premier League records.

Pep Guardiola's side routed Swansea City 5-0 on Sunday in their first match since being crowned champions.

City might have sealed the silverware but their goalkeeper Ederson is adamant they won't be resting on their laurels with a chance to rewrite the record books.

They can set new marks for most wins, most goals and most points in a season.

City have won 29 league games, scored 98 goals and amassed 90 points.

The current records – all held by Chelsea – are 30, 103 and 95 respectively.

"It would mean a lot (to beat them). If you finish the season as a champion and, on top of that, break some records – we would make history as a club and also us as football players," Ederson said.

"I hope we can break all the records. We are able to do it. I think if we manage to keep the same level we have had along the season, we'll do it."

City could also set a record for the largest winning margin in the Premier League, which stands at 18 points, as their current lead is 16 points.

They have already set one record this season by winning 18 successive league games.

Meanwhile, according to reports, City will not face action over the pitch invasion which followed the win against Swansea.

Thousands of supporters swarmed on to the Etihad Stadium turf at the final whistle.

It is understood the Football Association has sought observations over the matter but it will go no further as the governing body believes the incursion to be celebratory in nature.

It had been City's first match since securing the Premier League title, but they are not due to be presented with the trophy until after their home game with Huddersfield Town on 6 May.