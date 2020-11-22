Premier League: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores double as Everton win; West Ham beat struggling Sheffield United

Calvert-Lewin maintained his fine form to put Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead inside a minute at Craven Cottage.

London: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored after just 42 seconds as Everton ended their losing run with a 3-2 win against Fulham.

Bobby Decordova-Reid equalised for Fulham, but England striker Calvert-Lewin netted again and Abdoulaye Doucoure got Everton's third before half-time.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek reduced the deficit in the second half, but Everton held on to win for the first time in five league games.

After a three-game losing streak dented their bid to finish in the top four, Everton are up to sixth place.

Everton were boosted by the return of Richarlison following a three-match ban, with Ancelotti's team unbeaten this season when the Brazilian forward, Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez all start together.

Suitably energised by the restoration of their attacking trio, Everton made the perfect start.

Decordova-Reid gave the ball away and Richarlison advanced into the Fulham area before whipping over a low cross.

Tosin Adarabioyo made a hash of his attempted clearance and Calvert-Lewin bundled in for 12th goal of the season.

Fulham equalised in the 15th minute when Tom Cairney's pass picked out Decordova-Reid and he eased clear of Yerry Mina to drive a cool finish past Jordan Pickford.

But Everton hit back as Calvert-Lewin netted again in the 29th minute.

Alex Iwobi's incisive run opened up the Fulham defence and James found Lucas Digne, whose cross found Calvert-Lewin for a clinical close-range finish.

Fulham's abject defending was all the incentive Everton needed to keep pushing forward and they scored again in the 35th minute

Digne had time and space to cross from the left and his delivery was met by Doucoure, who was under no pressure as he headed past Areola.

Fulham squandered a chance to get back in the match after 68 minutes when Ben Godfrey gave away a penalty with a trip on Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Ademola Lookman had missed embarrassingly from the spot against West Ham in Fulham's previous game, so Ivan Cavaleiro stepped up, but the winger slipped as he took his kick and the ball flew high over the bar.

Loftus-Cheek lifted Fulham's sinking morale in the 70th minute when he met Lookman's pass with a shot that deflected in off Mina.

Fulham remain one place above the relegation zone after their third defeat in four games.

Haller ends drought

Bottom of the table Sheffield United's wait for their first win this season goes on after they were beaten 1-0 by West Ham at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder's side have lost eight of their nine league games, shattering the feelgood factor after last season's impressive first campaign back in the top-flight.

Sebastien Haller broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with his first goal since September.

When Pablo Fornals' blocked effort ricocheted to Haller just outside the area, the Ivory Coast striker unleashed a fierce shot that flashed into the roof of the net.

It was Haller's first goal from outside the area in 190 games across the Eredivisie, Bundesliga and Premier League combined.

Declan Rice headed against the bar as West Ham looked for a second, but Oli McBurnie was inches away from equalising when he crashed a left-footed strike off the woodwork.