Premier League: Dele Alli scores winner as Tottenham Hotspur edge past unlucky Newcastle United in close battle

Sports Reuters Aug 11, 2018 19:46:09 IST

Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli were on target as Tottenham Hotspur began their Premier League campaign with an entertaining 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

File image of Dele Alli. Reuters

All three goals came in a frantic opening 20 minutes on Tyneside with Vertonghen and Alli heading goals for the north London team, who finished third last season, either side of Joselu’s equaliser.

The only surprise was that, after Alli’s 18th-minute winner, there was no further score with both goalkeepers, Martin Dubravka and Hugo Lloris, forced to make a string of impressive saves.

Newcastle’s Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondon nearly enjoyed a dream debut after coming off the substitutes bench but his late effort was deflected on to the crossbar after a desperate block from Vertonghen.


