Premier League: Defender Marcos Alonso highlights Jorginho as key to implementing Maurizio Sarri's philosophy at Chelsea

Chelsea’s newest recruit Jorginho is using his experience of playing under manager Maurizio Sarri to help others at the club adapt, said defender Marcos Alonso.

Jorginho played under the Italian for three seasons at Napoli and joined Chelsea shortly after Sarri’s appointment earlier this month.

“He is used to playing this way, and he is going to be a great help for everybody. He is giving us tips to get used to this way of playing,” Alonso told the club’s website. adding, “we are working on a new formation, a new style that he is asking of us. He wants us to press high, he wants the team to be together, to have possession of the ball. “

Chelsea face Manchester City in the season-opening Community Shield on 5 August before travelling to Huddersfield Town for their Premier League opener six days later.