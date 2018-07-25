You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Defender Marcos Alonso highlights Jorginho as key to implementing Maurizio Sarri's philosophy at Chelsea

Sports Reuters Jul 25, 2018 18:26:30 IST

Chelsea’s newest recruit Jorginho is using his experience of playing under manager Maurizio Sarri to help others at the club adapt, said defender Marcos Alonso.

Jorginho was vital to Maurizio Sarri's setup at Napoli. Twitter@ChelseaFC

Jorginho was vital to Maurizio Sarri's setup at Napoli. Twitter@ChelseaFC

Jorginho played under the Italian for three seasons at Napoli and joined Chelsea shortly after Sarri’s appointment earlier this month.

“He is used to playing this way, and he is going to be a great help for everybody. He is giving us tips to get used to this way of playing,” Alonso told the club’s website. adding, “we are working on a new formation, a new style that he is asking of us. He wants us to press high, he wants the team to be together, to have possession of the ball. “

Chelsea face Manchester City in the season-opening Community Shield on 5 August before travelling to Huddersfield Town for their Premier League opener six days later.


Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 18:26 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores