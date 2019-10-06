Premier League: Defender Benjamin Mendy ruled out of Manchester City's clash against Wolves due to hamstring problem

Manchester: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has suffered a fresh injury blow after he was ruled out of Sunday's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a hamstring problem.
Mendy, 25, has endured a frustrating series of injuries since joining City from Monaco in 2017 and missed the start of the current campaign with a knee issue.
In a statement posted on their website, City said "the French full-back is expected to return to action following the international break". Mendy made just eight appearances for City in 2017-18 due to knee surgery and a similar problem limited him to 15 last term. The left-back has played four times for the Premier League champions this season.
Former Juventus defender Joao Cancelo was selected in Mendy's position for Wolverhampton Wanderers' visit to the Etihad Stadium.
