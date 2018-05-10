You are here:
Premier League: David Moyes unsure if West Ham can match his ambitions as his contract extension hangs in balance

David Moyes turned down an offer from a Premier League rival to manage West Ham United but is unsure if the London outfit can match his ambition to fight for a top-half finish, the 55-year-old has said.

File image of West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference. Reuters

The former Manchester United, Everton and Sunderland manager took charge at West Ham in November and has led the club’s rise from the relegation zone to 15th position in the league.

The Scot helped West Ham secure their top-flight status for next season with a 2-0 win at Leicester City last weekend.

“I could have joined a Premier League club during the season here, when I was West Ham manager,” Moyes told a news conference.

“I chose not to. But I’ve got other things if it’s not renewed. It’s not a problem.”

Despite his achievements, there is uncertainty surrounding Moyes’ future at the London Stadium and the manager wants assurances from West Ham before he commits to the club.

“I’ve been right for a few clubs and I think I’d be right for many clubs,” he said. “Probably apart from two or three managers there’s nobody who’s got a better win-ratio.

“I have to make sure I’ve got what I want to do. For most of my seasons, apart from one last year, I’ve been competing at the top six or eight.

“I need to see if West Ham are going to get there. I want to be a manager pushing the top six or eight. You need the tools for that. I want to make sure I can give the supporters what they crave.”

West Ham host Moyes’ former clubs United and Everton in their last two league games of the season.


