Premier League: David Moyes leaves West Ham with club aiming to appoint 'high-calibre' successor

London: David Moyes has left West Ham following the end of his short-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old former Everton and Manchester United boss arrived at London Stadium in November, with the sole objective of ensuring the Hammers' top-flight status, which he achieved.

"I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League," said joint chairman David Sullivan.

"When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future," he added.

"Having taken stock of the situation and reflected now the campaign is complete, we feel that it is right to move in a different direction."

Sullivan said the club, who finished 13th in the Premier League, aim to appoint a "high-calibre" successor within the next 10 days.