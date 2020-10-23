Premier League: David Moyes asks why fans can watch West Ham in cinema but not stadium
West Ham manager Moyes said he was baffled as to why people could gather indoors to see the game, but not outdoors in a 60,000-capacity stadium.
David Moyes has called on British authorities to explain why fans cannot watch West Ham's match against Manchester City at the London Stadium when they can watch it at a nearby cinema.
A cinema in a shopping centre just a 10-minute walk from the ground is showing Saturday's match, which can also be watched in other venues across the country.
For a cost of £7 ($9) fans can watch the game along with members of their household or support bubble, in line with government guidance.
West Ham manager Moyes said he was baffled as to why people could gather indoors to see the game, but not outdoors in a 60,000-capacity stadium.
"I watched the European games this week and have seen crowds back in different countries, and it's hard to believe we can't do that," he said.
"I don't think any of us want 500 or 1,000 people back in the grounds. We need a good percentage of capacity - 25 or 30 percent. Why can those countries be doing it and not us?"
He added: "And people going watch a game in a cinema, close to here, why can we not be sitting outside in the open air doing it?"
Moyes and two of his players recently had to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Scot, 57, was back on the touchline for last week's dramatic 3-3 draw at Tottenham.
Premier League clubs have lobbied ministers to ease the coronavirus ban on fans after plans for a phased return of spectators were put on hold due to a spike in COVID-19 infections.
Britain is battling to get a grip on the resurgence of coronavirus, which has killed more than 44,000 people in total - Europe's worst national toll.
But the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted calls for a second national lockdown, arguing that its tiered system is better suited to targeting regions facing the biggest threat.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says 'smaller clubs will die' without urgent action to safeguard lower leagues
The controversial "Project Big Picture" plan put forward by Liverpool and Manchester United has been branded a power grab for attempting to change voting structures in the Premier League in favour of the "big six" clubs, also including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham.
Centre says COVID-19 vaccine likely in few months, sharp rise in doubling time of cases; tally crosses 73 lakh
The Union health ministry said that the doubling time of cases in the country has increased "sharply" from 25.5 days in August, to almost 73 days currently
Premier League: Without fans, it's like a friendly game every time, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Replying to a question by the Indian captain on playing at empty stadiums in a world altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Guardiola said, "Without people it's not the same, it's like a friendly game every time.