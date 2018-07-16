Premier League: Daniel Sturridge still has future at Liverpool, says club manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge could still have a future at the Premier League club despite his struggles with injuries and consistency in recent seasons, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Sturridge has been hindered by several long-term injuries over the last few campaigns, with the England international passing the 10-goal mark only once over the last four seasons, scoring 13 in the 2015-16 season.

The 28-year-old was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion last January but failed to make an impact at the Hawthorns outfit, failing to score in six appearances for the relegated club.

"I always said there is a future, it's about what we do in the moment. At the moment it’s all good and we don’t have to make decisions," Klopp was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"I don’t think about my players like this – like, maybe he's in or out. With the young ones we make these decisions but not with the other guys. They show up, and it should be easy for me in the end.

"The window is still open, right? Is it closing tomorrow? No? Good!"

Sturridge, who was left out of Gareth Southgate's England team for the World Cup, has been linked with a move to Spain’s Sevilla and Turkish top-flight club Besiktas by British media.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City striker will be hoping to prove himself during Liverpool's pre-season fixtures, with the Merseyside outfit winning two of their first three friendlies.

Liverpool will travel to the US later this month for the International Champions Cup, where they will face Borussia Dortmund, City and Manchester United.