Premier League: Daniel Sturridge looks to put injury woes behind him with spirited performances in pre-season games

Daniel Sturridge is looking to put his injury troubles behind him and re-establish himself in the Liverpool side for the upcoming campaign.
The 28-year-old’s career has been blighted by injuries, the most recent of which was a hamstring problem that limited him to six appearances on loan at West Bromwich Albion in 2018. The England striker has impressed in Liverpool’s pre-season matches, however, scoring in a 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday that prompted manager Juergen Klopp to say that Sturridge would have a role to play at the club “if he is fit”.
“I just want to help the team win something. We have been close before a lot of times. I wasn’t here for last season’s Champions League (final) but it was so close, so close. We want to win something,” Sturridge added.
Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 14:51 PM