Premier League: Daniel Sturridge looks to put injury woes behind him with spirited performances in pre-season games

Sports Reuters Jul 30, 2018 14:51:19 IST

Daniel Sturridge is looking to put his injury troubles behind him and re-establish himself in the Liverpool side for the upcoming campaign.

Daniel Sturridge has done well in Liverpool's pre-season games, scoring goals and looking as fit as ever. Reuters

The 28-year-old’s career has been blighted by injuries, the most recent of which was a hamstring problem that limited him to six appearances on loan at West Bromwich Albion in 2018. The England striker has impressed in Liverpool’s pre-season matches, however, scoring in a 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday that prompted manager Juergen Klopp to say that Sturridge would have a role to play at the club “if he is fit”.

 “The hunger will never change. I’m taking every day as it comes with a positive mindset. That’s all I’m going to do,” Sturridge told reporters, adding, “pre-season has been going great but, you know, I’m not getting too carried away. It’s just great to be part of the club and helping and making sure that we can win games."

“I just want to help the team win something. We have been close before a lot of times. I wasn’t here for last season’s Champions League (final) but it was so close, so close. We want to win something,” Sturridge added.

Liverpool face Italian sides Napoli and Torino in their remaining pre-season fixtures before kicking off their Premier League campaign against West Ham United on 12 August.

