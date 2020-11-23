Premier League: Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19
Zaha was missing from the Palace squad for their Premier League match at Burnley on Monday as a result of the illness.
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed that Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 .
Zaha was missing from the Palace squad for their Premier League match at Burnley on Monday as a result of the illness.
"He has tested positive unfortunately for coronavirus so is self-isolating, and is awaiting the results of the next test," Hodgson said.
"He is not feeling particularly ill, but unfortunately the test proved positive and he is following the procedures."
Zaha's absence is a blow to Palace after his fine start to the season.
The 28-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists for Hodgson's team.
He was due to make his 200th Premier League appearance in the Burnley match, but will be sidelined for the length of his quarantine.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus pandemic: England to allow limited spectators to attend sports events
The crowd ceiling will be set at 4,000 or half the stadium capacity, whichever is lower, in the lowest-risk "tier one" parts of the country once a stricter lockdown ends
Premier League players to miss Denmark-Sweden friendly after COVID-19 mink outbreak
Last week Denmark, the world's biggest producer of mink fur, said it would slaughter more than 15 million minks after a mutated version of the new coronavirus was detected at mink farms and had spread to 12 people.
Premier League 'can't give blank cheque' to lower-league clubs, says CEO Richard Masters
Premier League is in negotiations with the EFL over a financial package to ensure no sides go out of business due to the coronavirus pandemic, though an agreement has yet to be reached.