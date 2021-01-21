Premier League: Crystal Palace sign French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta on loan from German club Mainz
London: Crystal Palace signed French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan from relegation-threatened German club Mainz on Thursday.
Mateta has scored 10 goals in 17 appearances for Mainz in the Bundesliga and German Cup this season. Mainz said the loan deal runs through the end of the 2021-22 season and includes an option to buy.
Mateta's arrival adds depth to a Palace attack which has relied heavily on winger Wilfried Zaha's eight Premier League goals this season. Palace's center forwards have struggled for goals, with three for Christian Benteke, one for Jordan Ayew and none for Michy Batshuayi.
Mainz, who are in 17th place in the 18-team standings and faces relegation after 12 years in the first division, will be without their top scorer for the second half of the Bundesliga season. No other player in the squad has scored more than three goals this season.
