Premier League: Crystal Palace sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan until end of the season

Sports Reuters Feb 01, 2019 16:19:17 IST

Crystal Palace have signed Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs have confirmed.

File image of Michy Batshuayi. Getty Images

Palace completed the deal for the 25-year-old Belgium striker minutes before the transfer window closed on Thursday.

Batshuayi, who arrived at Chelsea from Olympique de Marseille in 2016, made 20 appearances in the London club’s 2016-17 Premier League title-winning campaign.

He netted one goal in 15 LaLiga appearances during a loan spell at Valencia in the first half of this season.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 16:19:17 IST

