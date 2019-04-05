You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey acquitted of all charges after being accused of performing Nazi salute

Sports The Associated Press Apr 05, 2019 20:15:54 IST

London: Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey will not face disciplinary action after appearing to perform a Nazi salute in a photograph posted online by a German teammate in January.

Premier League: Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey acquitted of all charges after being accused of performing Nazi salute

File image of Wayne Hennessey. Reuters

The English Football Association says the charge against Hennessey was found not proven by an independent panel.

Hennessey was near the back of the table during a team dinner in an image posted by Palace teammate Max Meyer on an Instagram story. Hennessey denied performing a Nazi salute, saying "any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental." He said he was waving and shouting to the person taking the photo and put his hand over his mouth to make the sound carry.

The FA said the gesture brought the game into disrepute and was an aggravated breach of rules because it included a "reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion and/or belief."

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 20:15:54 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement