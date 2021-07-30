Premier League club West Ham sign PSG goalkeeper Areola on loan
Areola spent last season with fellow London club Fulham.
West Ham have signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the English Premier League club announced yesterday.
The 28-year-old France international's deal will see him stay with the Hammers on an initial season-long move but with the option to make his switch permanent after the end of the campaign.
Areola spent last season with fellow London club Fulham and will now compete with Lukasz Fabianski to be West Ham's first-choice goalkeeper.
As well as their domestic commitments, West Ham will be playing in the Europa League next season.
“Alphonse is an experienced and talented goalkeeper who has played at the highest level and performed very well in the Premier League last season,” said West Ham manager David Moyes.
“As we prepare for a very busy schedule, he will provide fantastic competition for the goalkeepers already at the club.”
