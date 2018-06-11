Premier League: Chelsea's Eden Hazard wants clarity on Antonio Conte's future and potential signings before signing new contract

Eden Hazard wants clarity on Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s position at the club, as well as what signings they plan to make in the summer transfer season, before he makes his mind up about his own long-term future, according to a statement he made during an interview with British media.

Conte won the Premier League in his first year at Chelsea but his future is unclear after they finished fifth last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

When asked if his future at the club depended on who was in charge at Chelsea next season, Hazard told British media, “Yeah I want to know. I want to know, but like I say I am focused on the World Cup. If we have something new - manager or players - it is always good to know it because I want players that can (help bring success back to) Chelsea next season.”

Hazard, 27, will be a key figure for Belgium as they take on England, Panama and Tunisia in Group G at the World Cup.