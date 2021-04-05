Premier League: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic suffers another hamstring injury
Pulisic entered the field for the second half, felt discomfort and came off before the start whistle. Chelsea went on to lose 5-2 at Stamford Bridge.
Christian Pulisic left Chelsea's match against West Bromwich Albion because of another hamstring injury.
Pulisic scored in the first half Saturday, his first goal for Chelsea since 5 December against Leeds.
“Christian did a sprint when he came back out for the second half and said that he felt his hamstring would not survive the game if he continued,” coach Thomas Tuchel was quoted as saying on Chelsea's website Sunday. "So we had to make the decision to substitute him straight away.”
The 22-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, injured his right hamstring after scoring in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on 1 August and did not return until 3 October.
