You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas urges teammate Eden Hazard to stay at club amid Real Madrid speculation

Sports Reuters Jul 21, 2018 11:36:15 IST

Melbourne: Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has urged teammate Eden Hazard not to leave the Premier League club amid reports that the Belgium forward is bound for Real Madrid.

File image of Chelsea's Eden Hazard. Reuters

File image of Chelsea's Eden Hazard. Reuters

During the World Cup in Russia, Hazard revealed he was considering leaving the club he had joined from Lille in 2012 but Fabregas has begged him not to go.

“I think he’s our best player,” Fabregas said of his teammate after reaching Perth ahead of Monday’s friendly against Perth Glory.

“We are a top club, we want to be a top team, we want to win things, and for that, you need your best players. Eden is one of them.

“He’s a player that we all love to play with, especially me. For us, he’s our most important player.

“Everyone loves him — the fans, the club, the players, and we need him. He knows that,” the Spaniard added.

Monday’s match is Chelsea’s first under new coach Maurizio Sarri, who has promised an attacking brand of football and Fabregas cannot wait to see how it unfolds.

“It’s a way of football that I believe in, that I really like, that I grew up in this system,” the 31-year-old said.

“For the type of player like myself, we can take a lot of advantage.”


Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 11:36 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores