Premier League: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi reportedly hands in transfer request amidst Bayern interest

London: Speculation over the future of Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi intensified following press reports on Sunday saying the teenage winger has handed in a transfer request.

The 18-year-old has previously been linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich, who have made clear how highly they regard the England youth international.

But with the January transfer window closing on Thursday, Chelsea refused to comment on the latest suggestions that Hudson-Odoi could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge when contacted by Britain's Press Association.

The London club have stated repeatedly they want Hudson-Odoi, who helped England win the Under-17 World Cup two years ago, to remain a member of their squad.

With 18 months remaining on his contract Chelsea could now be faced with deciding whether to take advantage of a big money offer for Hudson-Odoi in the next few days or instead letting him stay at Stamford Bridge in the hope he will sign a new deal at the end of the season.

Hudson-Odoi made his senior Chelsea debut in an FA Cup win over Newcastle in January last year and has now made a total of 14 senior appearances for the Blues, scoring one goal.

The academy graduate, who first played for Chelsea at the under-eight age group, has made 10 appearances this season after manager Maurizio Sarri was sufficiently impressed to avoid sending him out on loan.

Five of those have been starts, while the first of his three Premier League matches was against Watford last month.

He played for 10 minutes in last Saturday's Premier League loss at Arsenal and was an unused substitute in the midweek clash with Tottenham that saw Chelsea advance to the League Cup final.

It remains to be seen whether, in the light of the latest reports, Hudson-Odoi is in Chelsea's side for their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, which kicks-off at 11.30 pm IST.

