Premier League: Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi ruled out for the season after rupturing Achilles' tendon

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has confirmed that his season is over after he ruptured his Achilles’ tendon in Monday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley.

The 18-year-old was helped off the pitch shortly before halftime and said on social media that he would play no further part in Chelsea’s campaign.

“Really gutted to end my season with a ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season,” he said on Twitter.

The injury rules Hudson-Odoi out of Chelsea’s last three Premier League games of the season, against Manchester United, Watford and Leicester City.

He will also miss their Europa League semi-final against Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, the first leg of which is on 2 May.

The draw with Burnley lifted Chelsea up to fourth in the Premier League table, a point above fifth-placed Arsenal, who have played one game less.

