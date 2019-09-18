You are here:
Premier League: Chelsea to assess Mason Mount's injury ahead of Liverpool clash, says Frank Lampard

Sports Reuters Sep 18, 2019 17:23:29 IST

  • Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount's fitness will be assessed ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool

  • Mount on Champions League debut was forced off with an ankle injury just nine minutes into the game after a horror tackle by Valencia's Francis Coquelin

  • Chelsea, who are currently sixth in the table with eight points from five matches, will look to dent league leaders Liverpool's perfect start of 2019-20 Premier League campaign

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is sweating over the fitness of Mason Mount ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool after the midfielder was forced off with an ankle injury against Valencia.

Mason Mount reacts after Valencia's Francis Coquelin's tackle left him injured in Chelsea's opening fixture of Champions League. AP

Mount’s Champions League debut lasted nine minutes after a horror tackle by Valencia’s Francis Coquelin in Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

“We have to assess it over the next 24-48 hours to see the scale of the injury,” Lampard told a news conference.

“We don’t know how bad it is. It is an ankle injury and it is a shame. He’s been playing so well and he started well tonight.”

Following an impressive loan spell at Derby County last season, Mount made his Chelsea first team debut at the start of the 2019-20 campaign and went on to score three goals from five league starts.

Chelsea, who are currently sixth in the table with eight points from five matches, will look to dent league leaders Liverpool’s perfect start to the domestic campaign.

