Premier League: Chelsea sign French defender Malang Sarr on free transfer
Sarr is seen as one for the future by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and will be sent on loan this coming season to build his experience.
London: Chelsea signed former Nice defender Malang Sarr on a free transfer on Tuesday.
Sarr left Nice when his contract expired in the close season and agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League club.
The 21-year-old centre-back is seen as one for the future by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and will be sent on loan this coming season to build his experience.
Nice-born Sarr racked up more than 100 appearances at his hometown club since his senior debut aged just 17.
He is eligible to play for Senegal due his parents, but he has represented France from Under-16 to Under-21 levels and captained their Under-18s.
"The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia told the club's website.
"He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea. We are very happy to welcome him to the club today."
Sarr is Chelsea's latest signing in a busy close season that has seen the arrivals of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell.
The Blues are also reportedly close to signing former Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Spectators allowed for Premier League pre-season game between Brighton and Chelsea at Amex Stadium
The game will take place at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, with 2,500 tickets being made available for fans, the club said Wednesday.
Premier League: Arsenal sign Willian on three-year deal after Chelsea exit
Willian won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League during seven years with Chelsea.
Premier League fixtures 2020-21: Liverpool face Leeds United on opening weekend, Tottenham to host Everton
Liverpool will open its first title defense since 1990 with a match against promoted Leeds on 12 September followed by games against Chelsea away and Arsenal at home.