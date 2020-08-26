Premier League: Chelsea sign England defender Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on five-year deal
Chilwell is Blues manager Frank Lampard's third major signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig
Chelsea on Wednesday announced the signing of defender Ben Chilwell from Leicester on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The England left-back is Blues manager Frank Lampard's third major signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig.
"I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club," 23-year-old Chilwell said on Chelsea's website.
"I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season."
While both clubs have kept quiet on the sum paid for Chilwell, Leicester said on their website it is "one of the largest transfer fees ever received by the Foxes".
Leicester academy product Chilwell, who has 11 England caps, made his debut for the Foxes in October 2015 and made 123 appearances for the club.
"Ben leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Leicester City, and the club would like to thank him for his contribution to an exciting period for the team and its fans as they look forward to another season of European football," the Foxes said in a statement.
Chelsea sealed fourth place and a Champions League spot at the expense of Leicester on the final day of the Premier League season in July.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season.
"Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age."
