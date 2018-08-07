You are here:
Premier League: Chelsea set to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for world-record fee, claim reports

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 07, 2018 23:06:11 IST

Madrid: Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to join Chelsea for €80 million (£71.6 million), according to Spanish media reports on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped once by Spain, would be the most expensive goalkeeper in history and the replacement for Belgian Thibaut Courtois, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid.

Spain's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga warms up before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Spain and Morocco at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Kepa Arrizabalaga was a part of Spain's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad. AFP/Ozan Kose

Sports daily Marca reported that Chelsea would meet the €80 million release clause in Kepa's contract, beating the record transfer fee of €75 million which Liverpool paid Roma for Brazilian Alisson earlier in the close season.

"The British club have chosen Kepa as a replacement for Courtois, who in the next few hours will become a new Real Madrid player," wrote Marca.

Marca's competitor AS said that "negotiations are very close to closing".

"If everything goes according to plan, Kepa will travel to London to be presented as a new Blues player on Wednesday or early Thursday."

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo also reported that Kepa would be signing for Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

Kepa has played 53 times in La Liga for Bilbao over the last two seasons, and made his international debut in a 5-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in November 2017.

He was also in the Spain squad for the recent World Cup in Russia as back-up to David de Gea but did not get any playing time.


