Premier League: Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta joins Serie A side Genoa on season-long loan
Italy international Zappacosta has moved back to Serie A after his loan to Roma last season was interrupted by a knee ligament injury.
London: Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta joined Italian side Genoa on a season-long loan on Saturday.
Italy international Zappacosta has moved back to Serie A after his loan to Roma last season was interrupted by a knee ligament injury.
He recovered from surgery in time to make six appearances in the Italian top-flight before the end of the season.
The 28-year-old right-back, who joined Chelsea in 2017, has been a fringe figure with the Premier League club, making 34 starts and a further 18 substitute appearances.
Zappacosta, who has won 13 Italy caps, joins a Genoa side that finished 17th in Serie A last season.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Aston Villa sign Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from Lyon for $21.9 million
Lyon said the fee was around $21.9 million, with an additional $2.6 million in bonuses and the club receiving 15% of a profitable future sale.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails Thiago Alcantara as midfielder adds new dimension to team
The 29-year-old becomes Liverpool's first major signing for two years, in which time they have won the Champions League and a first English league title for 30 years.
Premier League: Chelsea's Frank Lampard 'amused, not annoyed' at Klopp's spending jibe
Lampard has invested around £200 million ($257 million) on Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, and Ben Chilwell, with Thiago Silva arriving on a free transfer and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy reportedly set to join from Rennes.