You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Chelsea need to spend heavily to reclaim title next season, says Thibaut Courtois

Sports AFP May 20, 2018 22:42:01 IST

London: Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes the FA Cup winners need to spend heavily if they are to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Eden Hazard's 22nd-minute penalty saw Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois celebrates after winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea v Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Thibaut Courtois believes Chelsea need to spend heavily to win the Premier League next season. AP

But that could not disguise the fact that the Londoners, champions in the previous season, finished a massive 30 points behind title-winners Manchester City.

There has long been speculation linking Courtois with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, while Chelsea manager Antonio Conte could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge despite the FA Cup triumph.

The Blues were known for spending lavishly under Russian owner Roman Abramovich but the billionaire now finds himself effectively going up against a state in City's Sheikh Mansour, a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi and a deputy president of the United Arab Emirates.

Courtois, 26, was vague over Italian manager Conte's future, saying "whatever he or the club decides, they will know what they do", and the Belgium international refused to give any guarantees about whether he would be staying in west London.

"Like I said in the last weeks or months, I think we'll see after the World Cup whether I am a Chelsea player for next year," Courtois said. "We'll see what is going to happen after the World Cup."

'Within the limits'

Courtois, whose contract is about to expire, was asked if Chelsea needed to bolster their squad if they were to make a title challenge next season.

"Yeah, I think so," he replied. "I think especially if you see how City and (Manchester) United are spending and working.

"I think if we want to aim for the top, we should do the same — obviously within the limits of what's possible as well."

Courtois added: "I think that the transfer market has gone pretty crazy. Nowadays you pay £80 million for a defender I think — that's crazy figures.

"We'll see what's going on and I am sure the board will do what needs to be done."

Courtois was happy to have helped Chelsea win the FA Cup, but not with a season where they finished fifth in the league.

"Well, satisfaction because we won a trophy," he said. "I am very happy about that but obviously missing out on the Champions League is not what we hoped for, but we have to keep working next year and have a good season again and add some more trophies.

"After a season with ups and downs, I think this feels really good. It is a good way to finish this year."

Meanwhile, Willian appeared to be one Chelsea player who hoped Conte would be leaving the club.

A photograph was posted on the Brazilian midfielder's Instagram page in which Conte had been obscured by three trophy emojis in a picture of the whole team celebrating their FA Cup win.

Willian only featured as a late substitute in the Cup final and started only 20 Premier League matches last season, making a further 16 appearances off the bench.

He did not start after reacting angrily to being substituted by Conte in the FA Cup semi-final win against Southampton on 22 April.


Updated Date: May 20, 2018 22:42 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores