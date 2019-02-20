Premier League: Chelsea must stay calm to rediscover form of early season, says winger Pedro Rodrigues

London: Chelsea’s season hangs in the balance after Monday’s FA Cup exit but they must stay calm and recapture their best form in the next two games to turn things around, winger Pedro has said.

The FA Cup holders were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in the fifth round, piling the pressure on under-fire manager Maurizio Sarri.

With a Europa League clash against Malmo and the League Cup final against Manchester City up next, there is no time to dwell on the disappointment, the Spaniard said.

“The most important thing now is to stay calm, train really hard and recover our best football and our best feeling, because if not we are in trouble,” Pedro told Chelsea’s website.

“There is an important game in the Europa League for us and, after, the final against City.”

Chelsea lead Malmo 2-1 from the first leg of their Europa last 32 tie and host the Swedes on Thursday in the return.

Cesar Azpilicueta, who has captained the team in Gary Cahill’s absence, also called for calm.

“At Chelsea we are used to winning a lot of trophies and we have been the most successful team in England for the last couple of years,” Azpilicueta said.

“We know we have the Europa League game coming up on Thursday. We will then play a final... Hopefully we can keep calm from Thursday and then win that trophy on Sunday.”

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.