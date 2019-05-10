Premier League: Chelsea defender David Luiz signs contract extension, commits future till 2021 to London club

London: Chelsea defender David Luiz tied up a new contract with the club on Friday keeping him at the club till 2021.

The Brazilian's previous Blues deal was set to expire at the end of the season, with the 32-year-old having been in protracted talks over an extension.

Luiz's error led to Luka Jovic's goal as Eintracht Frankfurt took Chelsea all the way to penalties in Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

But the centre-back then blasted home emphatically from the spot with Eden Hazard firing the decisive penalty to book Chelsea's Europa League final showdown with Arsenal.

And after helping Maurizio Sarri's men reach the 29 May all-English clash in Baku, Luiz revealed he is close to finalising new Stamford Bridge terms.

Asked if he will be at Chelsea next season, Luiz said: "Yes I think so. Soon everybody is going to know. It will be before the Europa League final, in five days." Chelsea announced the deal on Friday.

"I love this club. My great moments in football were here, especially the European titles — the Champions League and Europa League. My relation with the fans has always been great since the first day I played here. I just try to do my best and make them happy," he added.

Despite reaching the Europa League final and finishing in the top four of the Premier League, Sarri's position remains under scrutiny.

This geezer has signed a new contract! 📝 Congratulations, @DavidLuiz_4! 👏 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 10, 2019

But Luiz believes scooping a European trophy would cap a positive first campaign for the Italian head coach.

"We have done our best throughout the season. Nobody bet that we would go to the last game of the Premier League having already qualified for the Champions League," he said.

"I think the fans already have a good connection with him (Sarri). Of course, the fans want to go to Baku to celebrate. It's a final and we will try our best to win," he added.

