You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Chelsea confirm signing of Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic on season-long loan

Sports Reuters Aug 09, 2018 17:18:35 IST

London: Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic has joined Chelsea on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

File image of Mateo Kovacic. Twitter@ChelseaFC

Mateo Kovacic has joined Chelsea from Real Madrid on a season-long loan, with keeper Thibaut Courtois going the other way. Twitter@ChelseaFC

Kovacic’s arrival is part of the deal which saw Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois join Real on Wednesday on a six-year contract. Real will pay an initial 35 million euros ($40.6 million) for the Belgian goalkeeper, Spanish media reported. The 24-year-old Kovacic was part of the Croatia team that reached last month’s World Cup final but was used almost exclusively as a substitute at Real last season.

“I am really happy and excited to be here at Chelsea. It is an amazing feeling,” Kovacic said on Chelsea’s website, adding, “I will try to do my best for this club. It is a new league for me, the beginning is always tough but I am sure the coach and my new team mates will help me and I am looking forward to a great season.”

Central midfielder Kovacic broke through the youth ranks at Dinamo Zagreb and scored on his senior debut, aged 16.

He soon came to the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs and joined Inter Milan in 2013. After making 100 appearances for the San Siro club he joined Real in 2015.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 17:18 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores