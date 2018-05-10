You are here:
Premier League: Chelsea charged for furious protests at referee Lee Mason during Huddersfield draw

Sports AFP May 10, 2018 23:02:51 IST

London: Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association after their furious protests at referee Lee Mason during their damaging 1-1 draw against Huddersfield.

Mason infuriated Chelsea's players when, with the score 0-0, he awarded them a corner but then blew for half-time before it was taken.

FIle image of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. Reuters

Cesar Azpilicueta, Cesc Fabregas and Antonio Rudiger led the protests, with Rudiger dragged away by assistant coach Carlo Cudicini, who also kept Blues boss Antonio Conte from walking towards Mason to confront him.

"Chelsea have been charged with failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," an FA statement announced on Thursday.

"The incident occurred at half-time of yesterday's game against Huddersfield Town. Chelsea have until 6pm on Tuesday (15 May 2018) to respond to the charge."

Conte's side were frustrated by Huddersfield's time-wasting tactics throughout a match that left their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League hanging by a thread.

Fifth-placed Chelsea, who travel to Newcastle for their last game of the Premier League season on Sunday, are two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and will be condemned to the Europa League if the Reds avoid defeat against Brighton this weekend.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 23:02 PM

