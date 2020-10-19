Premier League: Chelsea can’t rely on outscoring opponents to make up for defensive woes, says Cesar Azpilicueta
Frank Lampard's men drew 3-3 for the second time this season against Southampton on Saturday after twice giving up a lead.
London: Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said Monday that he believes the Blues' defensive woes are so bad it feels like they need to score three or four goals a game to win.
Frank Lampard's men drew 3-3 for the second time this season against Southampton on Saturday after twice giving up a lead.
"When you are weak defensively sometimes we feel like we have to score three or four goals every game, which sometimes you cannot do, it's a reality," Azpilicueta told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League opener against Sevilla.
Chelsea's £220 million (243 million-euro) splurge in the transfer market has so far yet to see results as they sit seventh in the Premier League having won just two of their opening five games.
Big money signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz did score their first league goals against Southampton, but Azpilicueta highlighted the need for Chelsea's array of attacking talent to also defend from the front.
"I see football as a collective," he added. "When we don't score, as a defender I think how can we put our attacking players in better situation.
"As a defender you feel bad when you concede so many goals. Collectively we have to improve so we all defend together, it doesn't matter our position.
"Through a season you are not going to be winning 3-0 or 4-0 every week, you have to work to get results and at the moment we have to improve that."
A big part of Chelsea's defensive problems has been the form of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The Spaniard was again at fault for Southampton's second goal at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, but with new signing Edouard Mendy sidelined by injury, Lampard must choose between Kepa and 39-year-old Willy Caballero for the visit of Europa League winners Sevilla.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Manchester United trigger one-year extension option in Paul Pogba's contract
Pogba was due to be out of contract at the end of this season and recently ramped up speculation that he could leave United by admitting it would be a "dream" to play for Real Madrid.
Lower-division football clubs reject Premier League's 50 million pounds bailout package
A package of loans and grants was offered to clubs in tiers three and four, which are struggling without matchday income due to coronavirus.
Premier League: Without fans, it's like a friendly game every time, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Replying to a question by the Indian captain on playing at empty stadiums in a world altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Guardiola said, "Without people it's not the same, it's like a friendly game every time.