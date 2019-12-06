Premier League: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wary of 'dangerous' Everton under caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard fears an Everton bounce with their former terrace hero Duncan Ferguson in charge as caretaker manager for Saturday’s Premier League clash following the sacking of Marco Silva.

Everton sacked Portuguese Silva on Thursday, a day after dropping to 18th in the table following a 5-2 defeat at local rivals Liverpool.

Ferguson, the club’s former striker whose goals, fiery temperament and combative playing style endeared him to the Goodison Park faithful, was appointed as a temporary replacement having been a long-time member of the Everton’s coaching staff.

“First of all any trip to Everton is tough. I went there as a player many a time and the atmosphere of the stadium, the support of the home fans is big,” Lampard told reporters on Friday.

“I’m sure there will be a bounce effect for them, they have one of their heroes in charge for this game, in the short term or whatever.

“So I feel we have to be very much on guard against a team like that. We slightly had it against West Ham last week... dangerous team to play at this moment particularly.”

Lampard has guided a youthful Chelsea side to fourth place this season and could look to add experience to the squad in January after their FIFA transfer ban was reduced on Thursday.

The manager, however, suggested he would continue to keep faith with the youngsters, including Callum Hudson-Odoi who was previously a target for Bayern Munich before committing his future to Chelsea until 2024.

The teenager has made only eight league appearances this season and recently recovered from a hamstring injury.

“I don’t think his best was last season. His best is to come because he has just turned 19,” Lampard said.

“There’s real competition in wide areas and he’s going to get better but he has to apply himself. He has to show when he comes on in periods of games what he can do... if he’s going to start more games.

“He’s in the really early stage of his development and he has come back from a really serious injury so I have had to manage that with him.”

