Premier League: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard not listening to talk about future amidst poor run of form
A limp 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday capped a run of two wins in eight games and leaves them 11 points adrift of leaders Manchester United.
London: Frank Lampard said on Friday he takes no notice of the talk about his future as Chelsea coach after a poor run that has seen their Premier League title chances slip away.
A limp 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday capped a run of two wins in eight games and leaves them 11 points adrift of leaders Manchester United.
Much more was expected of the Blues after a £220 million ($300 million) spending spree in the transfer market at a time when most of European football's major powers were scaling back due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Owner Roman Abramovich has shown no room for sentiment and Lampard knows that well as he played under nine bosses during his time at Stamford Bridge.
High-profile duo German Thomas Tuchel and Italian Massimiliano Allegri are presently out of work and understood to be keen on the post should it become available.
"I don't listen to it," Lampard said when asked about the comments over his future.
"It's only everywhere if you want to scroll through social media or something, but I don't do that.
"I'm not stupid, I know the pressures that come with managing a top football club, but I just do my job, it doesn't matter to me.
"The pressure is fine, you're obviously happier when you're winning games. I was obviously happier in October and November than now. For me, I just have to get on with the job."
Lampard was judged by the board to have performed well in his first season guiding the side to a Champions League place and the FA Cup final.
However, Lampard would not say whether the slump in form had led to him meeting with the board to discuss it.
"I don't want to talk about private conversations," said Lampard, of his relationship with Chelsea's board.
"The situation changes when you move from player to manager, so I have far more conversations with the hierarchy now than I did as a player."
Lampard said whatever happened to him it would not damage what he achieved as a player at the club.
"My career here as a player was fantastic and it's set in stone," he said before Sunday's FA Cup fourth round tie with second-tier Luton
"When I say fantastic I'm not giving it the big I am, I'm talking about the success I was proud to be a part of at the club.
"And the link I have here with the fans and the support I get from them is amazing. And I knew when I came into this job as a manager that can change, the tone of it.
"You do your best and I'll continue to do that all the time while managing the club."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bundesliga: Bottom-ranked Schalke hoping to avoid record-equalling winless run by beating Hoffenheim
Having joined Arsenal in 2017, Kolasinac, a product of Schalke's academy, returns on loan until the end of the season to help the club fight relegation after nearly thirty consecutive years in Germany's top flight.
Premier League: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Fulham have little reason to complain about fixture change
Spurs had been due to play Aston Villa on Wednesday, but a coronavirus outbreak at the Midlands club forced a postponement on Monday.
Premier League: Brendan Rodgers says too early to discuss Leicester City’s title chances, but happy with Foxes’ progress
Leicester sit atop the table after beating a lacklustre Chelsea 2-0 on Tuesday although both the Manchester clubs can go above them if they win their respective matches later on Wednesday.