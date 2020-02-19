Premier League: Chelsea ban 'large group' of Manchester United fans for homophobic chants

Chelsea have said they will ban a “large group” of Manchester United supporters who made homophobic chants at Monday’s Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea said a number of supporters were either prevented from entering the stadium or ejected during the game.

“At last night’s match a large group of Manchester United supporters made unacceptable homophobic chants,” Chelsea said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated at Chelsea.

“Those supporters will be banned from attending matches at Stamford Bridge in future, and in cooperation with Manchester United we have passed the details of those supporters to them so they can take appropriate action.”

Manchester United said in a statement they appreciated their fans’ loyal backing but that the chants ran counter to their values, Sky News reported.

United won the match 2-0 courtesy of goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.