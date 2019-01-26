Premier League: Cardiff City will pay tribute to missing striker Emiliano Sala before clashes against Arsenal, Bournemouth

Cardiff City will pay tribute to their missing forward Emiliano Sala before Tuesday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal, the Welsh club’s chief executive Ken Choo said on Friday.

Sala, Cardiff’s new signing from Nantes, went missing on Monday when the plane he was travelling in disappeared over the English Channel and rescuers have ended their three-day search for the forward and pilot David Ibbotson.

“We’re going to plan a tribute on Tuesday at the Arsenal game for the fans to join in, and again at the home match against Bournemouth on February 2,” Choo told Sky Sports.

“We’re still planning the details and we’ll speak to the family as well. We’ll announce details in the next day or two.”

Although the search for Sala’s plane was called off, the Argentine government formally appealed to their French and British counterparts to keep looking for the 28-year old striker.

“President Mauricio Marci has instructed the foreign minister Jorge Faurie to make a formal request to the governments of Great Britain and France to ask that they maintain their search efforts,” a statement from the Argentine presidency said.

The Premier League confirmed there would be a moment of silence during all matches next week as a mark of respect for Sala and Ibbotson.

“I just want to say, the Premier League and Arsenal have been incredibly supportive of our club and this situation,” Choo added.

Sala was en route to Cardiff for his first training session with the club after being signed from the French Ligue 1 side for a reported 17 million euros ($19.25 million) last week.

