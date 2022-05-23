Manchester City held on for the win in a thrilling climax, retaining the trophy on the final day in a manner that was more jittery than expected considering City briefly had a 14-point lead in January.

Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge.

After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when they conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalised two minutes later by placing the ball through a tight gap into the bottom corner.

The Etihad Stadium erupted in celebrations in the 81st when Gündoğan tapped in Kevin De Bruyne's cross.

The importance of that goal became clearer moments later. Liverpool had been locked at 1-1 against Wolverhampton but Mohamed Salah then put the second-place team 2-1 in front in the 84th minute. That scoreline would have taken Liverpool into first place had City not just mounted its fightback to take the lead.

The jeopardy was still there — with Andy Robertson sealing Liverpool's 3-1 win — while City would have conceded the title had they conceded a late equaliser.

But Pep Guardiola's side held on for the win in a thrilling climax, retaining the trophy on the final day in a manner that was more jittery than expected considering City briefly had a 14-point lead in January.

City’s fourth championship success in five seasons produced a first for Guardiola. It’s the first time City has sealed the title in front of its own fans who spilled onto the field in their thousands at the final whistle against Villa.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Manchester City's title triumph:

Sergio Aguero, a Manchester City legend, tweeted, "Campeones campeones , I love you @ManCity."

Campeones campeones , I love you @ManCity — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 22, 2022

The moment we’ve been waiting for! pic.twitter.com/E4dzb9buvc — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022

#MCFC lift the Premier League trophy at the end of a wild day. Open-top bus parade will take place in the city centre tomorrow pic.twitter.com/BLeShhmj0H — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) May 22, 2022

The moment every City fan has been waiting for!

Fernandinho lifts the PL trophy for the fifth and last time. #MCFC pic.twitter.com/leX3fE79vB — Stuart Brennan (@StuBrennanMEN) May 22, 2022

Not a bad way for Fernandinho to sign off as a Manchester City player. (Getting hooked at half-time after getting knocked over by Ollie Watkins, but still winning his fifth Premier League title with City anyway.) What a great player he's been here. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) May 22, 2022

AND THAT’S NUMBER 4… WHAT A WAY TO END AN AMAZING SEASON!!! Thank you all for your support throughout the campaign, I hope we done you proud! An absolute honour to be a part of this incredible club @mancity pic.twitter.com/kUwnhRQoyE — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) May 22, 2022

Well done @ManCity had 4 mini heart attacks! — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) May 22, 2022

With inputs from AP