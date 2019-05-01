Premier League: Cameroonian defender Gaetan Bong signs one-year contract extension with Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong has signed a new one-year deal running until June 2020, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Bong, who was out of contract at the end of the season, has made 47 Premier League appearances since helping the club reach the top flight in 2017.

“Gaetan has been part of the squad for the majority of my time here, and he’s proven to be an important player for us in both the Championship and Premier League,” Brighton manager Chris Hughton said in a statement.

“He gives everything on the field and sets a great example. His professionalism in training every day is commendable, and he thoroughly deserves his new deal,” he added.

Bong, 31, said he was glad to have signed a new deal with the club who are fighting to stay in the Premier League.

“We started to talk at the beginning of the season, we took time to find the right deal, but at the same time I’ve been very focused because we’ve had a job to do,” he said.

Bong came out of international retirement for Cameroon last year, and has since featured for the national team in African Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Comoros and Morocco, before captaining his nation in a friendly against Brazil.

