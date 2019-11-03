Associate Partner

Premier League: Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy seal comfortable victory for Leicester City over Crystal Palace, climb to third in standings

The Associated Press Nov 03, 2019 22:40:43 IST

London: Jamie Vardy scored late to take Leicester third in the Premier League by sealing a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu opened the scoring with his first goal in the league in the 57th minute, when he was left free to head in after a deflected corner.

Premier League: Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy seal comfortable victory for Leicester City over Crystal Palace, climb to third in standings

Jamie Vardy sealed the result in the 88th after a fine combination with Demarai Gray. AFP

Vardy sealed the result in the 88th after a fine combination with Demarai Gray.

Palace failed to register an effort on target in the first half, and only marginally improved in the second.

Leicester moved ahead of Chelsea on goal difference, two points behind Manchester City and eight behind league leader Liverpool after 11 games.

Palace dropped to ninth.

Everton hosts Tottenham in the late game on Sunday.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 22:40:43 IST

